Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (17) celebrates after scoring Man Citys third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on Jan. 13, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo: by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

English and Scottish soccer titans meet in Chapel Hill this summer when Manchester City takes on Celtic FC at Kenan Stadium on July 23. Why it matters: The friendly match is expected to draw international attention and tens of thousands of fans to the college town.

Kenan Stadium hosted a Chelsea vs. Wrexham match last year in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,596, WNCN reported.

The big picture: The Man City vs. Celtic match is part of the 2024 FC Series, a collection of friendly matches featuring top global soccer clubs.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, March 27, at 10am.

Other U.S. cities hosting the friendlies include New York, Orlando and Columbus.

Context: Manchester City is currently one of the best teams in world soccer, with the club winning the FIFA Club World Cup last December as well as last year's UEFA Champions League, which is considered the most prestigious club competition in the world.

What they're saying: "The atmosphere for last year's game in Kenan Stadium was outstanding, and we can't wait to share our beautiful campus and Carolina community with even more visitors from around the world," UNC's director of athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.