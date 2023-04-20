60 mins ago - Sports
Chelsea FC to play Wrexham in Chapel Hill
English soccer giant Chelsea will play a match at UNC's Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill this summer, the university confirmed Thursday.
Driving the news: Chelsea will play against Wrexham AFC, the lower-division Welsh soccer team co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
- The game will be played on July 19 as part of the FC Series.
- It will be Wrexham's second stop in the Triangle this summer. The team plans to participate in a 7-on-7 soccer tournament in Cary this June with a grand prize of $1 million.
Why it matters: It is rare that the Triangle has a chance to host an international team with Chelsea's stature — and it will be Kenan Stadium's first time hosting an international soccer match.
Of note: Chelsea president Tom Glick is the former president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the group that runs the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.
