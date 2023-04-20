Joao Felix of Chelsea runs with the ball while under pressure from Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Photo: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

English soccer giant Chelsea will play a match at UNC's Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill this summer, the university confirmed Thursday.

Driving the news: Chelsea will play against Wrexham AFC, the lower-division Welsh soccer team co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The game will be played on July 19 as part of the FC Series.

It will be Wrexham's second stop in the Triangle this summer. The team plans to participate in a 7-on-7 soccer tournament in Cary this June with a grand prize of $1 million.

Why it matters: It is rare that the Triangle has a chance to host an international team with Chelsea's stature — and it will be Kenan Stadium's first time hosting an international soccer match.

Of note: Chelsea president Tom Glick is the former president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the group that runs the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.