Ryan Reynolds' soccer team is coming to Cary

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds during a press conference at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the lower-division Welsh soccer team co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will play its first U.S. game in Cary this summer.

Driving the news: Wrexham, which features in the popular FX Series "Welcome to Wrexham," will be playing in a 7-on-7 soccer tournament in Cary with a grand prize of $1 million, ESPN reported.

Details: "The Soccer Tournament" will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary June 1-4.

Thirty-two teams will compete, including a team led by U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey, who now lives in North Carolina.

A team of former U.S. women's national team players — led by U.S. star and UNC legend Heather O'Reilly — will also participate.

Go deeper: How Ryan Reynolds turned Wrexham into a spectacle. (New York Times)