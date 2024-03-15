23 mins ago - News
Trader Joe's is opening a second Raleigh location
Popular grocery store Trader Joe's has made it official that it will expand to North Raleigh.
State of play: The new store — located at 8111 Creedmoor Road in the Brennan Station shopping center — will be the city's second store and the Triangle's fifth overall.
- The owner of the shopping center had hinted that a Trader Joe's was planned, but up until now Trader Joe's would not confirm that.
- The grocer's original Raleigh location, located off Wake Forest Road near I-440, opened in 2009, after the chain opened a Cary location (2006) and a Chapel Hill location (2007).
What's next: Trader Joe's said it hopes to open the new Raleigh store this year.
