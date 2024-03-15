23 mins ago - News

Trader Joe's is opening a second Raleigh location

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: The exterior of a Trader Joe's store photographed on April 19, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Popular grocery store Trader Joe's has made it official that it will expand to North Raleigh.

State of play: The new store — located at 8111 Creedmoor Road in the Brennan Station shopping center — will be the city's second store and the Triangle's fifth overall.

What's next: Trader Joe's said it hopes to open the new Raleigh store this year.

