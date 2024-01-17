56 mins ago - News

Raleigh could be getting a second Trader Joe's

Photo: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cookie Butter lovers rejoice: Raleigh may be getting another Trader Joe's.

Driving the news: The grocery store chain appears to be planning to open a new store in North Raleigh, in the Brennan Station shopping center, Triangle Business Journal reports.

  • Trader Joe's was listed as a tenant in the shopping center, according to the center owner Kimco Realty's website, TBJ reported.
  • Kimco would not confirm to the outlet that the grocery store had signed a lease, however. The firm's website showing Trader Joe's as a tenant is now down.

Why it matters: Known for its cult following, customer service and popular private label products, Trader Joe's is one of the country's most popular grocers — but there's currently only one in Raleigh.

What they're saying: Trader Joe's routinely scouts new locations, a representative told Axios. "At this time, we do not have a new location confirmed in Raleigh," they added.

The big picture: If Trader Joe's does indeed open in North Raleigh, it would be its fifth in the Triangle and tenth in North Carolina, TBJ writes.

