If you're looking to rent in Raleigh, we found a few move-in deals. Why it matters: Raleigh rents are getting softer, but not by much. Of note: These deals and rent prices were listed on the apartment website as of Friday, Feb. 23.

💰 One month free on townhomes at Creekside at Crabtree.

Rent for a one-bed townhome starts around $1,800.

💰 Two months free with 13- to 16-month leases at The Signal in Seaboard Station.

Studios start around $1,400 a month.

💰 One month free for two-bedrooms at Park and Market in North Hills.

Two-beds are priced $1,600-$5,000 a month.

💰 Six weeks free at Sojourn Glenwood Place in Upper Buncombe.