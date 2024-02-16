38 mins ago - News

RDU lands federal money to help expand security line

The entrance sign to RDU

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is getting more federal funding for the Terminal 2 expansion.

  • This time, the money will go toward the security checkpoint area, baggage claim and federal inspection station.

Why it matters: RDU is has long prized its short waiting times. But with passenger numbers hitting record levels, the security line can often spill out into Terminal 2's entrance.

Details: The airport landed $12 million from the Federal Aviation Authority on Thursday.

  • The funding, which will cover a portion of the project, comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.
  • The airport previously received $43.6 million from the infrastructure bill.
  • The Terminal 2 expansion is expected to cost more than $400 million in total, according to the airport.

The big picture: RDU is at the beginning stages of a larger expansion that will cost nearly $3 billion over the coming decade, the News & Observer reported.

  • In addition to terminal expansions, the airport will add more gates for planes as well as more parking lots for travelers.

Meanwhile: RDU also announced Thursday that discount airline Avelo would be adding a new route from the airport to Albany, N.Y.

