Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is getting more federal funding for the Terminal 2 expansion. This time, the money will go toward the security checkpoint area, baggage claim and federal inspection station. Why it matters: RDU is has long prized its short waiting times. But with passenger numbers hitting record levels, the security line can often spill out into Terminal 2's entrance.

Details: The airport landed $12 million from the Federal Aviation Authority on Thursday.

The funding, which will cover a portion of the project, comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

The airport previously received $43.6 million from the infrastructure bill.

The Terminal 2 expansion is expected to cost more than $400 million in total, according to the airport.

The big picture: RDU is at the beginning stages of a larger expansion that will cost nearly $3 billion over the coming decade, the News & Observer reported.

In addition to terminal expansions, the airport will add more gates for planes as well as more parking lots for travelers.

Meanwhile: RDU also announced Thursday that discount airline Avelo would be adding a new route from the airport to Albany, N.Y.