RDU is beefing up the airport's eating and drinking options
Some beloved local restaurants along with well-known chains are opening up shop in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Why it matters: The added restaurants are a welcome addition to RDU, which has long had fewer options than other major airports.
- Opening dates have not yet been set.
Raleigh Beer Garden is the only new addition to Terminal 1.
Here's what's coming to Terminal 2:
- Adios!, by Raleigh's Cortez and Durham's Little Bull chef Oscar Diaz
- Durham’s Beyú Caffé, which will be located before security in both terminals
- Black & White Coffee Roasters, whose original location is near downtown Raleigh
- Bond Brothers Taproom and Kitchen
- Bongiorno and Son
- Butcher’s Burger & Bar
- Conniption Cocktail Bar, developed in partnership with Durham Distillery
- Crawford's Genuine by local chef Scott Crawford
- Dunkin’
- Half Moon Empanadas
- Guy’s Pizza Joint, by Guy Fieri
- Lonerider Brewery Co., which is based in Cary
Of note: Temporary grab-and-go spots will also be added in both terminals.
