Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Photo: Visit Raleigh

Some beloved local restaurants along with well-known chains are opening up shop in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Why it matters: The added restaurants are a welcome addition to RDU, which has long had fewer options than other major airports.

  • Opening dates have not yet been set.

Raleigh Beer Garden is the only new addition to Terminal 1.

Here's what's coming to Terminal 2:

  • Adios!, by Raleigh's Cortez and Durham's Little Bull chef Oscar Diaz
  • Durham’s Beyú Caffé, which will be located before security in both terminals
  • Black & White Coffee Roasters, whose original location is near downtown Raleigh
  • Bond Brothers Taproom and Kitchen
  • Bongiorno and Son
  • Butcher’s Burger & Bar
  • Conniption Cocktail Bar, developed in partnership with Durham Distillery
  • Crawford's Genuine by local chef Scott Crawford
  • Dunkin’
  • Half Moon Empanadas
  • Guy’s Pizza Joint, by Guy Fieri
  • Lonerider Brewery Co., which is based in Cary

Of note: Temporary grab-and-go spots will also be added in both terminals.

