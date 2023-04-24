Some beloved local restaurants along with well-known chains are opening up shop in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Why it matters: The added restaurants are a welcome addition to RDU, which has long had fewer options than other major airports.

Opening dates have not yet been set.

Raleigh Beer Garden is the only new addition to Terminal 1.

Here's what's coming to Terminal 2:

Adios!, by Raleigh's Cortez and Durham's Little Bull chef Oscar Diaz

Durham’s Beyú Caffé, which will be located before security in both terminals

Black & White Coffee Roasters, whose original location is near downtown Raleigh

Bond Brothers Taproom and Kitchen

Bongiorno and Son

Butcher’s Burger & Bar

Conniption Cocktail Bar, developed in partnership with Durham Distillery

Crawford's Genuine by local chef Scott Crawford

Dunkin’

Half Moon Empanadas

Guy’s Pizza Joint, by Guy Fieri

Lonerider Brewery Co., which is based in Cary

Of note: Temporary grab-and-go spots will also be added in both terminals.