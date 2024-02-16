Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The typical home value of Raleigh-area homes with Black owners is 15.5% less than homes with white owners. The big picture: Nationally, the typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than the typical value of homes with white owners ($354,000), per Zillow data exclusively shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

What they're saying: Black owners seeing their homes appraising for less than those of their white counterparts isn't new. "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.

The appraiser work-force is majority white, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination, though new policies are aimed at addressing both of those hurdles.

The big picture: Several factors, including redlining and urban renewal decades ago, exacerbated homeownership inequities in the Triangle that are evident today.