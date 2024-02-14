The entrance to the dining room at Nanas. Photo: Lissa Gotwals

Nestled inside the menu of the recently resurrected Durham institution Nanas is a tribute to a culinary landmark: a remake of the twice-baked grits souffle from Ben and Karen Barker's Magnolia Grill. Since Magnolia's closed in 2012, the dish had vanished from area menus.

But Matt Kelly, Nanas' new owner and a prominent local chef, was left gobsmacked the first time he tried it and never let its memory go.

After the first bite of the souffle, he recalled, "I asked, 'How, did you do this?'"

Why it matters: Nanas is picking up a culinary experience that had slowed down in the past decade and completely disappeared from Durham by the start of the pandemic.

The original Nanas, helmed by chef Scott Howell, along with Magnolia Grill, exemplified the classic, fine-dining American eatery — complete with white tablecloths, local ingredients and European cooking techniques.

The two restaurants were fixtures of special-occasion dining and both attracted national accolades back when it was unthinkable for Durham to receive such recognition.

Nanas chef and co-owner Matt Kelly. Photo: DL Anderson

State of play: On a recent Thursday evening, Nanas' dining room, decorated with dark carpet and leather or velvet seats, was once again packed like it had been.

In the corners were couples tucked away in conversation and at large tables groups celebrated a birthday or brought colleagues together over bottles of wine.

At the bar, a more casual scene was taking place, with regulars and neighbors walking in for a bite to eat or a drink.

Details: The menu hues to the classics, like a shrimp risotto, tender, dry-aged duck and wood-grilled New York strips.

But creative innovations exist throughout, like intricate pastas filled with pumpkin or oxtail — or starters like grilled oysters topped with a delicious and foamy mixture of green onions and creole seasonings.

For dessert, a sweet potato split served with tahini soft serve ice cream and salted caramel — flavors this eater had never encountered in combination before.

The twice-baked grits souffle. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Yes, and: Kelly is right about the grits souffle, which is cooked with foie gras and topped with mushrooms.

Both crispy and soft at the same time, the dish is a textural delight — and one you're likely to reach for again and again.

Location: 2514 University Dr., Durham

Hours: 5-10pm, Tuesday through Saturday