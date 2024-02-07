Savannah Miller, the chef de cuisine at Durham's M Tempura, will compete in the upcoming season of "Top Chef."

Why it matters: "Top Chef" is one of the most popular cooking shows on television, and its notoriety has launched the careers of dozens of chefs throughout the years, many of which have gone on to open their own restaurants.

Details: Miller, a native of Southern Pines, has spent time in the kitchens of M Tempura, an upscale Japanese and Korean restaurant that focuses on tempura-style cooking, and Glasshouse Kitchen since moving to the Triangle in 2018.

She attended the New England Culinary Institute and worked for four years in New England.

She will compete against 14 other chefs on the show, which takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This season of "Top Chef" premieres March 20 on Bravo. Watch the trailer here.