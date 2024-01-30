Share on email (opens in new window)

Missy Lane's Assembly Room, a new jazz venue in downtown Durham, is now open and serving coffee during the day and drinks and live music at night.

Background: Missy Lane's is the brainchild of Cicely Mitchell, a longtime influence in the Triangle's music scene and cofounder of the Art of Cool Festival in Durham.

The venue is now among the Triangle's few Black- or women-owned music venues.

It provides a welcome refuge for jazz fans after Raleigh jazz bar C. Grace closed last year.

Details: By day, the venue's front room operates as Brooklyn Barista Coffee, which uses Durham's Little Waves Coffee and has a drinks menu curated by Miss Lane's co-owner Marcel Mercer.

At night, the coffee bar turns into a pre-show bar, where cocktails can be ordered.

So far, Missy Lane's has been operating a busy schedule, hosting three to four performances every week.

Check out the upcoming shows here.