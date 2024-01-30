1 hour ago - News

Downtown Durham's new jazz venue also serves up coffee and cocktails

The Brooklyn Barista coffee bar at Missy Lane's Assembly Room. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Missy Lane's Assembly Room, a new jazz venue in downtown Durham, is now open and serving coffee during the day and drinks and live music at night.

Background: Missy Lane's is the brainchild of Cicely Mitchell, a longtime influence in the Triangle's music scene and cofounder of the Art of Cool Festival in Durham.

  • The venue is now among the Triangle's few Black- or women-owned music venues.
  • It provides a welcome refuge for jazz fans after Raleigh jazz bar C. Grace closed last year.

Details: By day, the venue's front room operates as Brooklyn Barista Coffee, which uses Durham's Little Waves Coffee and has a drinks menu curated by Miss Lane's co-owner Marcel Mercer.

  • At night, the coffee bar turns into a pre-show bar, where cocktails can be ordered.
  • So far, Missy Lane's has been operating a busy schedule, hosting three to four performances every week.

Check out the upcoming shows here.

