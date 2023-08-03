Miss Lane's is going into the former Old Havana space at 310 E. Main St. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Durham is adding another music venue downtown this fall, when Missy Lane's Assembly Room opens in the former Old Havana Sandwich Shop space.

Driving the news: Missy Lane's, which will mostly host jazz performances, is the brainchild of Cicely Mitchell, a longtime influence in the Triangle's music scene and cofounder of the Art of Cool Festival in Durham.

Why it matters: Missy Lane's will be one of the few Black- or women-owned music venues in the Triangle.

It will also provide a welcome refuge for fans of jazz after the Raleigh jazz bar C. Grace closed last year.

Details: The 240-person Missy Lane's venue, located at 310 E. Main St., includes plans for a cocktail bar at night as well as a coffee counter and pastries during the day, according to a spokesperson.

In addition to musical performances, Missy Lane's will likely host pop-up yoga events and cultural programming, like readings and lectures.

What's next: On Oct. 7, Missy Lane's will host the Made in Durham block party, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Durham rap duo Little Brother's album "The Listening."