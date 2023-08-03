Jazz venue Missy Lane's Assembly Room will open in downtown Durham
Durham is adding another music venue downtown this fall, when Missy Lane's Assembly Room opens in the former Old Havana Sandwich Shop space.
Driving the news: Missy Lane's, which will mostly host jazz performances, is the brainchild of Cicely Mitchell, a longtime influence in the Triangle's music scene and cofounder of the Art of Cool Festival in Durham.
Why it matters: Missy Lane's will be one of the few Black- or women-owned music venues in the Triangle.
- It will also provide a welcome refuge for fans of jazz after the Raleigh jazz bar C. Grace closed last year.
Details: The 240-person Missy Lane's venue, located at 310 E. Main St., includes plans for a cocktail bar at night as well as a coffee counter and pastries during the day, according to a spokesperson.
- In addition to musical performances, Missy Lane's will likely host pop-up yoga events and cultural programming, like readings and lectures.
What's next: On Oct. 7, Missy Lane's will host the Made in Durham block party, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Durham rap duo Little Brother's album "The Listening."
