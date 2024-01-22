Share on email (opens in new window)

Hopscotch Music Festival made a big return to downtown Raleigh last year after being constrained by the pandemic.

Festival co-owner Ben Wingrove is working ahead to make sure it remains a strong cultural institution for years to come.

Tickets are on sale for 2024's edition, set for Sept. 5-7. A lineup will be released later this year.

Axios spoke with Wingrove for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.

🍜 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: TON Noodles in North Raleigh.

🚃 What the Triangle is missing: A better public transportation system. The Triangle just doesn't have it. It affects festivals and even beyond that just getting around to all of the cities around here.

🎓 What brought him to the Triangle: My dad got his PhD at UNC and he loved it there. He brought me to Chapel Hill and I fell in love with it too.

I ended up going to UNC in the 90s, played in a band around the Triangle and around the Southeast and I just never left.

🎸 What was your band called?: Psycho Sonic Cindi.

🎟️ First thing he reads: I like checking numbers (as part of my job as president of revenue at Morrisville-based eTix), so I'll check ticket sales.

📕 Last great book he read: "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers" by Maxwell King.

🎧 Go-to podcast: "Grommet Vommit," a podcast where two nine-year-olds talk about skating, surfing and snowboarding.

🤘 Best show he's ever seen in the Triangle: The Ramones on their last tour.