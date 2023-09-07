Share on email (opens in new window)

Hopscotch returns to Raleigh starting Thursday afternoon, taking over Moore Square, City Plaza and clubs throughout downtown.

Why it matters: It's set to be a major comeback year for the three-day music festival, which like many large gatherings struggled through the pandemic.

But this year's event features a stacked lineup and surging ticket sales.

State of play: Thursday, dozens of bands will be playing throughout downtown.

The headlining acts are indie-rock legends Pavement, the up-and-coming Raleigh band Truth Club, the British guitarist King Krule and the Canadian rock band Alvvays.

Find the full schedule, including Friday's and Saturday's lineups, here.