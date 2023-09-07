12 mins ago - News
Hopscotch returns to downtown Raleigh with acts like Pavement and Denzel Curry
Hopscotch returns to Raleigh starting Thursday afternoon, taking over Moore Square, City Plaza and clubs throughout downtown.
Why it matters: It's set to be a major comeback year for the three-day music festival, which like many large gatherings struggled through the pandemic.
- But this year's event features a stacked lineup and surging ticket sales.
State of play: Thursday, dozens of bands will be playing throughout downtown.
- The headlining acts are indie-rock legends Pavement, the up-and-coming Raleigh band Truth Club, the British guitarist King Krule and the Canadian rock band Alvvays.
Find the full schedule, including Friday's and Saturday's lineups, here.
