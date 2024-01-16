Raleigh's Standard Beer + Food to open second location

Raleigh's Standard Beer + Food, known for its craft beer and handheld foods, will open a second location in the city — this time in North Hills.

Driving the news: Standard will lease one of two restaurant spaces in the under-construction "innovation district," a new section dedicated to attracting tech and biotech companies, according to Kane Realty, the Raleigh developer behind North Hills.

Details: Standard's space will include 5,600 square feet of indoor space and another 15,000 square feet of outdoor space. That is the largest amount of outdoor space for any North Hills tenant, Kane says.

Kane and the Standard didn't provide an estimated opening date for the restaurant, but portions of the 33-acre innovation district will be completed this summer, including a 322,000-square-foot office building called Tower 5.

Why it matters: Standard is the latest of the Triangle's downtown-born restaurants to expand to one of the region's new mixed-use developments.