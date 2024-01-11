1 hour ago - News

Mass shootings in North Carolina increased significantly last year

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2023 ; Chart: Axios Visuals
North Carolina had 33 mass shootings in 2023 — a number far higher than shootings the state has seen in previous years.

Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was in 2021 when there were 689, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

  • There were 712 mass shooting-related victims killed and 2,692 victims injured in 2023.

Zoom in: At least 151 people were killed or injured in North Carolina mass shootings last year.

  • That's an increase from previous years.
  • In 2022, 104 people were killed or injured in 21 mass shootings in North Carolina, including Raleigh's Hedingham mass shooting, and in 2021 there were 22 mass shootings that resulted in 98 victims.
