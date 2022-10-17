Community mourns after mass shooting in Raleigh

On a glorious October weekend, while the rest of Raleigh buzzed from an epic college football rivalry game, the state fair, artisan markets, pumpkin patch visits and kids' soccer games, Osprey Cove Drive was still.

Just four days earlier, the street in northeast Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood became the site of America's 533rd mass shooting this year when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire, killing five and injuring several others.

Police swarmed the area, tallied the dead and searched for the suspect for hours while neighbors hunkered down waiting for the all clear.

Details: Cop cars lingered at the end of a quiet Osprey Cove Drive Sunday morning. Entrances to Hedingham are decorated with crosses, dozens of bouquets and photos of the victims.

Two trailheads on the Neuse River Greenway, where the gunman fled and shot several others, remain blocked off.

The big picture: Elsewhere in Raleigh, the few lingering reminders of the shooting are the whispers of restaurant goers and a Raleigh Police Station memorial in honor of one of the five victims, an off-duty officer cop who was on his way to work when he died.

The front page of the News & Observer featured a black background and the names of the victims of the shooting. It asked the question many are asking: Why?

Here's what we know: The shooting left five dead, including a 16-year-old boy.

The victims are 52-year-old Nicole Conners, 34-year-old Mary Marshall, 49-year-old Susan Karnatz, 29-year-old Raleigh Police officer Gabriel Torres, and 16-year-old James Roger Thompson.

Two others were injured, including one woman who spent her 60th birthday at WakeMed in critical condition. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, remained at the hospital in critical condition as of Friday morning, Raleigh's police chief said.

Petitions to charge the suspect have been filed, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday. Freeman plans to try and move the case to superior court where he can be tried as an adult, she said.

What's next: The city's five-day report on the incident is expected to be released Thursday.