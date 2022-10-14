Data: Raleigh Police Department; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Five people are dead, including an off-duty police officer, and at least two were hospitalized after police say a juvenile shooter opened fire along Raleigh's popular Neuse River Greenway.

The violence devastated the city on the eve of a highly anticipated fall weekend, with the opening of North Carolina's State Fair and the Duke-UNC rivalry game.

Details: Just after 5pm Thursday, police reported an 'active shooter' situation near the greenway. For hours, police closed sections of the Hedingham neighborhood and warned residents to stay inside.

At 9:30pm, police announced the suspect was in custody. They did not say how he was apprehended.

The latest: A visibly shaken Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Raleigh police officials at a 10:45pm press conference Thursday.

Officials said at that update that one person remained in the hospital in critical condition.

A second officer, one who was responding to the shooting, was also hospitalized but had since been released.

What else we know: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Charlotte confirmed it was among the multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the shooting.

What they're saying: "Tonight terror has reached our doorstep," Gov. Roy Cooper said at last night's press conference. "The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh."

"All of us have many questions, but as we seek answers to those questions, let's all pray for these victims, their families, the communities that have been shocked by this, and that we all depend on each other and help each other during this difficult period of time."

Another update is set to take place at 8:30am Friday. Follow the City of Raleigh on Facebook or Twitter for more information.