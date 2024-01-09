Buc-ee's, the Texas-based (and sized) chain of gas stations that has earned legions of fans, has had its first location in North Carolina approved by local authorities.

Driving the news: After a marathon public comment session, Mebane City Council in Alamance County endeda voted early Tuesday morning to approve a rezoning request and special-use permit on 32 acres of land near the intersection of Interstate 40/85 and Trollingwood Hawfields Road.

The future Buc-ee's would be around 50 miles west of Raleigh.

Why it matters: Buc-ee's — which offers gas pumps, clean bathrooms and a convenience store selling everything from brisket and "beaver nuggets" to artwork and clothing — has long wanted to plant its flag in North Carolina.

It already has stations just outside state lines in South Carolina and Tennessee.

A previous effort down the highway in Orange County was pulled after it faced local pushback over its potential environmental impacts.

Details: The plans call for a 75,400-square-foot travel center with 120 fuel stations and more than 20 electric vehicle charging stations.

While the gas station doesn't accept tractor-trailer trucks, it is expected to add more than 2,000 vehicle trips to the road per hour during its peak Saturday times, according to a traffic analysis done for the site.

Bucc-ee's told Alamance County officials it expects to hire around 225 full-time employees at its store.

Buc-ee's paid around $12.5 million for the property at 1425 Trollingwood Hawfields Road, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

What happened: Many residents in Mebane pushed back on the Texas company's plans, saying it would bring too much traffic and potentially harm local water quality.