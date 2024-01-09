Buc-ee's lands its first North Carolina location after Mebane approves rezoning
Buc-ee's, the Texas-based (and sized) chain of gas stations that has earned legions of fans, has had its first location in North Carolina approved by local authorities.
Driving the news: After a marathon public comment session, Mebane City Council in Alamance County endeda voted early Tuesday morning to approve a rezoning request and special-use permit on 32 acres of land near the intersection of Interstate 40/85 and Trollingwood Hawfields Road.
- The future Buc-ee's would be around 50 miles west of Raleigh.
Why it matters: Buc-ee's — which offers gas pumps, clean bathrooms and a convenience store selling everything from brisket and "beaver nuggets" to artwork and clothing — has long wanted to plant its flag in North Carolina.
- It already has stations just outside state lines in South Carolina and Tennessee.
- A previous effort down the highway in Orange County was pulled after it faced local pushback over its potential environmental impacts.
Details: The plans call for a 75,400-square-foot travel center with 120 fuel stations and more than 20 electric vehicle charging stations.
- While the gas station doesn't accept tractor-trailer trucks, it is expected to add more than 2,000 vehicle trips to the road per hour during its peak Saturday times, according to a traffic analysis done for the site.
- Bucc-ee's told Alamance County officials it expects to hire around 225 full-time employees at its store.
- Buc-ee's paid around $12.5 million for the property at 1425 Trollingwood Hawfields Road, the Triangle Business Journal reported.
What happened: Many residents in Mebane pushed back on the Texas company's plans, saying it would bring too much traffic and potentially harm local water quality.
- The Mebane Planning Commission advised the city council to reject the proposal, the Mebane Enterprise reported.
- Monday night's meeting began at 6pm and lasted until well after midnight, with people speaking for and against the proposal, before the council approved the rezoning.
- Supporters wore Buc-ee's shirts and claimed the store will bring prestige and revenue to the city. Opponents passionately argued against it, saying it would cause environmental damages and run against the city's motto of "Positively Charming."
