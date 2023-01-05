2 hours ago - Things to Do
The hype behind Buc-ee's, explained
There's something about Buc-ee's. It turns a routine trip to a roadside convenience store into a visit to Willy Wonka’s factory.
- The Crossville location has become a tourist attraction in its own right, with a supersized location coming in Sevierville. And the chain's march into Tennessee is inching closer to Nashville.
- A Murfreesboro location is moving forward in development. Last month, Clarksville officials confirmed the Texas-based gas station and mega-market chain was also coming to Exit 1 on Interstate 24.
The intrigue: Buc-ee's locations have developed a cult following for a reason, and not just because of their record-setting size.
- The bathrooms are award-winning.
- Their namesake and mascot is an adorable beaver — as seen on Christmas ornaments, sweatsuits, coffee mugs and other assorted merch.
- And their vast selection of mouth-watering munchies takes road trip snacking to another level.
💭 Adam's review: When I visited the Crossville location last year, the rich aroma of roasting cinnamon-glazed pecans greeted me at the door. I was hooked.
- I made a bee-line through racks of sweatshirts and home goods to find a dizzying assortment of food: fresh-sliced brisket, key lime pie, a wall of jerkies, the famous Beaver Nuggets and a fudge station.
- But my favorite options came straight out of left field.
- Olives stuffed with blue cheese? Buc-ee's brand corn salsa? Cotton candy saltwater taffy? It's all there.
👀 Watch: This Nashville-based couple spent 24 hours at a Buc-ee's and ate breakfast, lunch and dinner, with snacks in between.
