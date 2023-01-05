The hype behind Buc-ee's, explained

There's something about Buc-ee's. It turns a routine trip to a roadside convenience store into a visit to Willy Wonka’s factory.

The Crossville location has become a tourist attraction in its own right, with a supersized location coming in Sevierville. And the chain's march into Tennessee is inching closer to Nashville.

A Murfreesboro location is moving forward in development. Last month, Clarksville officials confirmed the Texas-based gas station and mega-market chain was also coming to Exit 1 on Interstate 24.

The intrigue: Buc-ee's locations have developed a cult following for a reason, and not just because of their record-setting size.

The bathrooms are award-winning.

Their namesake and mascot is an adorable beaver — as seen on Christmas ornaments, sweatsuits, coffee mugs and other assorted merch.

And their vast selection of mouth-watering munchies takes road trip snacking to another level.

💭 Adam's review: When I visited the Crossville location last year, the rich aroma of roasting cinnamon-glazed pecans greeted me at the door. I was hooked.

I made a bee-line through racks of sweatshirts and home goods to find a dizzying assortment of food: fresh-sliced brisket, key lime pie, a wall of jerkies, the famous Beaver Nuggets and a fudge station.

But my favorite options came straight out of left field.

Olives stuffed with blue cheese? Buc-ee's brand corn salsa? Cotton candy saltwater taffy? It's all there.

👀 Watch: This Nashville-based couple spent 24 hours at a Buc-ee's and ate breakfast, lunch and dinner, with snacks in between.