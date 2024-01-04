Kiichi, a ramen and izakaya bar, is the latest restaurant to open its doors on Durham's Ninth Street.

What's happening: In the past year, Ninth Street — a favorite of both locals and Duke students alike — has welcomed several new restaurants, including Chinese noodle spot Wheat, an expansion of the Cary hot pot restaurant Szechuan Mansion, bar and deli Common Market and Playa Bowls, which sells acai bowls and smoothies.