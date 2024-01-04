Jan 4, 2024 - News

Durham's Ninth Street gets a new Ramen bar

Durham's new ramen spot, Kiichi Ramen. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Kiichi, a ramen and izakaya bar, is the latest restaurant to open its doors on Durham's Ninth Street.

What's happening: In the past year, Ninth Street — a favorite of both locals and Duke students alike — has welcomed several new restaurants, including Chinese noodle spot Wheat, an expansion of the Cary hot pot restaurant Szechuan Mansion, bar and deli Common Market and Playa Bowls, which sells acai bowls and smoothies.

The spicy dan dan ramen at Kiichi. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Details: Kiichi offers eight ramen bowls, including shoyu pork ramen, spicy dan dan ramen and tonkotsu ramen. All are priced at $15.99.

  • The rest of the menu includes a collection of bento boxes and rice dishes, fried appetizers and mochi ice cream.

Location: 730 9th St., Durham

Hours: 11am-9pm daily

