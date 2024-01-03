Raleigh City Council updated its noise ordinance on Tuesday as part of an effort to tame Glenwood South, the downtown district known for its bars and late nights. Why it matters: After increasing complaints from neighbors, Raleigh has made calming the district a priority. Glenwood South is one of the few downtown areas to fully recover from the pandemic — but it's also come with increased crime, including a string of shootings.

In December, it created a nightlife permit with new rules for how bars and clubs can operate.

State of play: The updated noise ordinance, which goes into effect Feb. 3, changes enforcement standards from measuring decibel levels to a "reasonable person standard," a term defined by the city as a level that would disturb a regular person.

The city has said its previous decibel level standard was hard to enforce because often even street-level noise would be in violation.

Details: Under the new standard, a business or person would be in violation of the ordinance if they make "unreasonable noise" audible more than 50 feet away between the hours of 11pm and 7am and more than 300 feet between 7am and 11pm.