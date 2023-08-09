Glenwood South's latest crime streak

Police officers arrested 36 people and seized 14 guns in Raleigh's buzzing bar and nightlife district, Glenwood South, over the weekend, WRAL reports.

Driving the news: The slew of arrests and seizures come just days after Alcohol Law Enforcement agents busted employees at two popular establishments in the district for selling cocaine and marijuana.

Why it matters: Glenwood South is Raleigh's largest and most densely populated district, and the wave of crimes making headlines as of late is yet another reminder that city leaders have yet to grapple with how to make the area safer in the long term for both residents and visitors.

Between the lines: As Raleigh has recovered from the pandemic, Glenwood South has re-emerged as the city's liveliest and most rapidly growing downtown neighborhood.

As the city continues to boom, Glenwood South is likely to grow even busier and thus present more challenges for city leaders.

Go deeper: Experience 24 hours on Glenwood South, the Raleigh district with the raucous reputation