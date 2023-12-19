45 mins ago - Business

Luxury swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet to add 105 jobs in Raleigh

Employees of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet check a wristwatch. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Audemars Piguet, a luxury watchmaker based in Switzerland, is moving its North American Service Center to Raleigh.

  • The move by the watchmaker will create 105 jobs, Wake County's economic development agency said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The watch company will lease 63,000 square feet of space in the new Raleigh Iron Works development — which Wake County Economic Development said was the largest lease in Raleigh this year by a company new to the market.

  • While manufacturing jobs expansions have stayed consistent, expansions from companies that typically lease office space have slowed down due to rising interest rates and remote work trends.

Details: Audemars Piguet will invest $22 million into the service center, which will be home to watchmakers who will do maintenance and repair work on customers' watches.

  • No state incentives were involved in landing the expansion, according to David Rhoades, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Commerce.
  • Audemars Piguet currently has a North American Service Center located in Clearwater, Florida, near Tampa.
