45 mins ago - Business
Luxury swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet to add 105 jobs in Raleigh
Audemars Piguet, a luxury watchmaker based in Switzerland, is moving its North American Service Center to Raleigh.
- The move by the watchmaker will create 105 jobs, Wake County's economic development agency said Tuesday.
Why it matters: The watch company will lease 63,000 square feet of space in the new Raleigh Iron Works development — which Wake County Economic Development said was the largest lease in Raleigh this year by a company new to the market.
- While manufacturing jobs expansions have stayed consistent, expansions from companies that typically lease office space have slowed down due to rising interest rates and remote work trends.
Details: Audemars Piguet will invest $22 million into the service center, which will be home to watchmakers who will do maintenance and repair work on customers' watches.
- No state incentives were involved in landing the expansion, according to David Rhoades, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Commerce.
- Audemars Piguet currently has a North American Service Center located in Clearwater, Florida, near Tampa.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.