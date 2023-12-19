Audemars Piguet, a luxury watchmaker based in Switzerland, is moving its North American Service Center to Raleigh.

The move by the watchmaker will create 105 jobs, Wake County's economic development agency said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The watch company will lease 63,000 square feet of space in the new Raleigh Iron Works development — which Wake County Economic Development said was the largest lease in Raleigh this year by a company new to the market.

While manufacturing jobs expansions have stayed consistent, expansions from companies that typically lease office space have slowed down due to rising interest rates and remote work trends.

Details: Audemars Piguet will invest $22 million into the service center, which will be home to watchmakers who will do maintenance and repair work on customers' watches.