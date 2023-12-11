Nicki Minaj to headline Dreamville festival in 2024
Nicki Minaj will take the stage at next year's Dreamville festival — at least according to the tour dates she released herself on Monday.
Why it matters: Minaj would be the latest star artist to perform at J. Cole's Dreamville Music Festival, which over the course of three successful years has become one of Raleigh's premier events.
- Last year's edition, which Drake headlined, sold 100,000 tickets.
Driving the news: On Monday, Minaj announced 37 show dates for the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," beginning March 1.
- The news arrives days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.
- This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015.
Between the lines: It appears that Minaj may have scooped Dreamville's own announcement for next year's festival, as organizers have yet to reveal any of the artists who will be coming to Raleigh.
- They did not reply to Axios' request for comment.
What's next: Dreamville returns to Dix Park in Raleigh on April 6-7.
- Minaj would perform April 7.
