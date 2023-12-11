Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj will take the stage at next year's Dreamville festival — at least according to the tour dates she released herself on Monday.

Why it matters: Minaj would be the latest star artist to perform at J. Cole's Dreamville Music Festival, which over the course of three successful years has become one of Raleigh's premier events.

Last year's edition, which Drake headlined, sold 100,000 tickets.

Driving the news: On Monday, Minaj announced 37 show dates for the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," beginning March 1.

The news arrives days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.

This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015.

Between the lines: It appears that Minaj may have scooped Dreamville's own announcement for next year's festival, as organizers have yet to reveal any of the artists who will be coming to Raleigh.

They did not reply to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: Dreamville returns to Dix Park in Raleigh on April 6-7.

Minaj would perform April 7.

