Durham has become the latest city to drop parking minimums after its outgoing city council passed a wide swath of changes to its building codes Monday night. Why it matters: As the Triangle's housing market becomes increasingly more expensive amid a booming population, cities have started tweaking their zoning regulations and housing codes to encourage more construction and denser developments.

Flashback: Raleigh became the first city in the Triangle (and just the 24th in North America at the time) to drop parking minimums in 2022 — and developers have stopped building as much parking as a result, Patrick Young, Raleigh's director of planning and development, told Axios.

No projects have been built with zero parking, he said, but "there are many (very many, maybe a majority) that have been built with less parking than was previously required — this is especially true for townhouse projects," he said in an email.

Banks and lenders, he noted, are still requiring parking for projects to receive financing, but a reduction in parking has made many projects cheaper to build.

Driving the news: The efforts are not without controversy, and the reforms to Durham's housing codes — called Simplifying Codes for Affordable Development, or SCAD — became a flashpoint in the most recent election.

After delaying it several times, Durham City Council pushed the final vote to take place past the election but before new council members join in December.

A vote in favor of the reforms recommended by the city's planning department passed 4-3, with yes votes from Mayor-elect Leonardo Williams, and council members Mark-Anthony Middleton, Javiera Caballero and Jillian Johnson.

What's included: In addition to eliminating parking minimums, the SCAD rules approved Monday night include:

Requiring projects with more than 100 units to include commercial or civic space.

Increasing the maximum size of accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Allowing detached row houses to be built in the city.

Speeding up site review processes for small-scale developments, like projects with 10 or fewer townhouses.

What's not included: The city council took out several proposed changes that city staff did not give a full recommendation to, including:

A controversial change to the city's affordable housing density bonus — which lets developers add more units or build taller in exchange for affordable units — to require more of such units but for a shorter amount of time.

Allowing ADUs to be built before primary buildings.

Allowing residential development in areas zoned for some industrial uses.

What's next: The approved changes will begin Jan. 1.