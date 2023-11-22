Flashback: Raleigh became the first city in the Triangle (and just the 24th in North America at the time) to drop parking minimums in 2022 — and developers have stopped building as much parking as a result, Patrick Young, Raleigh's director of planning and development, told Axios.
No projects have been built with zero parking, he said, but "there are many (very many, maybe a majority) that have been built with less parking than was previously required — this is especially true for townhouse projects," he said in an email.
Banks and lenders, he noted, are still requiring parking for projects to receive financing, but a reduction in parking has made many projects cheaper to build.
After delaying it several times, Durham City Council pushed the final vote to take place past the election but before new council members join in December.
A vote in favor of the reforms recommended by the city's planning department passed 4-3, with yes votes from Mayor-elect Leonardo Williams, and council members Mark-Anthony Middleton, Javiera Caballero and Jillian Johnson.
What's included: In addition to eliminating parking minimums, the SCAD rules approved Monday night include:
Requiring projects with more than 100 units to include commercial or civic space.
Increasing the maximum size of accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
Allowing detached row houses to be built in the city.
Speeding up site review processes for small-scale developments, like projects with 10 or fewer townhouses.
What's not included: The city council took out several proposed changes that city staff did not give a full recommendation to, including:
A controversial change to the city's affordable housing density bonus — which lets developers add more units or build taller in exchange for affordable units — to require more of such units but for a shorter amount of time.
Allowing ADUs to be built before primary buildings.
Allowing residential development in areas zoned for some industrial uses.
What's next: The approved changes will begin Jan. 1.
The parts of SCAD not approved could be taken up by the future city council or during the upcoming rewrite of Durham's unified development ordinance.