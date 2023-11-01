14 mins ago - News

Housing reform becomes an influential topic in Durham's elections

Illustration of a door with multiple door knockers.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Come Tuesday, Durham will welcome a new mayor and up to three new city council members.

  • But one of the first issues the new leadership could grapple with is a hangover from the current council — what can be built in the city's neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Cities in the Triangle, like many across the U.S., are struggling with rising housing costs amid a growing population.

Driving the news: The current Durham City Council spent most of the year debating changes to the city's building codes — an developer-led effort called Simplifying Codes for Affordable Development, or SCAD.

  • In late August, the council postponed its vote on the new rules until Nov. 20, which is after the election but before the new council takes its place in December.

Flashback: This has proven to be controversial with existing residents in those neighborhoods.

State of play: Now a similar dynamic is taking shape in the Durham election, where opponents of SCAD believe it will negatively alter neighborhood character and hasten gentrification in lower-income neighborhoods.

Details: The changes proposed in SCAD would make many tweaks to the city's unified development ordinance — the rulebook for building in Durham.

  • Some would change current neighborhoods by encouraging denser housing and commercial spaces on smaller lots and allowing more types of accessory dwelling units.
  • Others would encourage more mixed-use development, such as letting places of worship to build housing on their grounds or requiring large residential buildings to include civic or commercial space.

Of note: Controversially, one amendment would eliminate parking minimums, like Raleigh has done.

  • Another would change the city's affordable housing density bonus — which lets developers add more units or build higher in exchange for affordable units — to require more affordable units but for a much shorter period of time.

What we're watching: Whether the current council again delays a decision on SCAD to let the new council take up the issue.

Bottom line: Housing reform has become one of the primary issues in the Triangle's municipal elections — and Durham's new leaders could influence how far reform goes in the Bull City.

