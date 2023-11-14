On Wednesday, the former Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda executive chef Lon Bounsanga will open his first restaurant in downtown Cary — the hotly-anticipated Saap. Axios got a preview of the new restaurant, inspired by Bounsanga's home country of Laos, last week.

What to expect: A menu that hits you with fistfuls of flavor — especially in the complex broths used in many of its dishes.

The bar seating at Saap. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Details: Saap is located on the first floor of the new Walker apartment complex, in a sleek dining space that looks out over the new Downtown Cary Park and highlights the area's burgeoning food scene.

Bounsanga bills the menu as an exploration of Loatian street food, with grilled small plates that could conceivably be carried into the park — like char-grilled tiger shrimp, pork skewers, a Lao herb sausage and chicken wings marinated in spicy honey.

The restaurant's large plates include a number of delightful curry dishes and soups, braised pork belly, a rotating North Carolina fish seasoned with southeast Asian spices and a lettuce-wrap plate.

Crispy spring rolls, bottom, and papaya salad appetizers. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

What we ate: For starters, we ordered crispy coconut rice lettuce wraps (topped with a crunchy peanut hot sauce, $15) and papaya salad ($13).

For our mains, we dove into the pork belly, coconut curry and egg drop soup (a lovely collision of sweet coconut and savory pork with a spiciness rising in the background, $26) and the comfort-food excellence of Khua Mee noodles ($22).

Dessert was a three-layer rice pudding topped with mangoes and a mocktail that combined ginger beer and lychee (a sweet fruit our waiter said reminded her of the color pink).

Location: 370 S. Walker St. Suite 100

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 5-10pm. (Lunch hours will be added at a later date.)