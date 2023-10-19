15 mins ago - Things to Do
Laotian eatery Saap sets opening date for downtown Cary
Saap, a much-anticipated Laotian restaurant from Brewery Bhavana's former executive chef, will open in downtown Cary on Nov. 15, chef Lon Bounsanga told Axios.
Why it matters: Downtown Cary is quickly becoming a culinary destination, as restaurants and businesses flock to new developments in the area.
- Bounsanga, who has worked in Raleigh kitchens for the past decade before opening Saap, said he was attracted to this location because it will be on the edge of the new Downtown Cary Park, which opens on Nov. 19.
Details: Saap is located on the first floor of The Walker apartment building at 370 S. Walker St.
- The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 5-10pm. Lunch service will be added in the coming months, Bounsanga said.
- The menu will focus on fresh ingredients and grilled Laotian dishes like barbecue pork skewers as well as noodle and curry dishes.
What they're saying: Bounsanga said the menu will also attempt to capture the spirit of Laotian street foods.
- "We want to do a lot of grilling so that we can have guests come in and order takeout and walk around in the park and have lunch with their family or friends," he said.
