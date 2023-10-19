Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Some of the dishes that will be served at Saap. Photo: Forrest Mason

Saap, a much-anticipated Laotian restaurant from Brewery Bhavana's former executive chef, will open in downtown Cary on Nov. 15, chef Lon Bounsanga told Axios.

Why it matters: Downtown Cary is quickly becoming a culinary destination, as restaurants and businesses flock to new developments in the area.

Bounsanga, who has worked in Raleigh kitchens for the past decade before opening Saap, said he was attracted to this location because it will be on the edge of the new Downtown Cary Park, which opens on Nov. 19.

Details: Saap is located on the first floor of The Walker apartment building at 370 S. Walker St.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 5-10pm. Lunch service will be added in the coming months, Bounsanga said.

The menu will focus on fresh ingredients and grilled Laotian dishes like barbecue pork skewers as well as noodle and curry dishes.

What they're saying: Bounsanga said the menu will also attempt to capture the spirit of Laotian street foods.