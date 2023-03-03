20 mins ago - Food and Drink
Brewery Bhavana chef to open Laotian restaurant
For the past decade, Lon Bounsanga has been the executive chef at two of Raleigh's most acclaimed restaurants: Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana, the stylish and Southeast Asia-inspired eateries next to Moore Square.
Driving the news: Now he plans to open his own place, a Laotian restaurant, in downtown Cary this fall.
Details: SAAP, which means delicious in Laotian, will open a 70-table space on the first floor of The Walker, a new apartment building next to the under-construction Downtown Cary Park.
- The menu will feature dishes from Bounsanga's native Laos such as green papaya salad, crispy pork belly soup and a variety of curries and satays.
What's next: Bounsanga will leave Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda in May.
- The two restaurants remain some of the most popular places to eat in downtown Raleigh.
- Bhavana was a nominee for a James Beard Award. But its co-owner and beverage director both left in 2020, after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct were brought forward.
