Brewery Bhavana executive chef Lon Bounsanga at his new restaurant in downtown Cary. Photo: Forrest Mason

For the past decade, Lon Bounsanga has been the executive chef at two of Raleigh's most acclaimed restaurants: Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana, the stylish and Southeast Asia-inspired eateries next to Moore Square.

Driving the news: Now he plans to open his own place, a Laotian restaurant, in downtown Cary this fall.

Details: SAAP, which means delicious in Laotian, will open a 70-table space on the first floor of The Walker, a new apartment building next to the under-construction Downtown Cary Park.

The menu will feature dishes from Bounsanga's native Laos such as green papaya salad, crispy pork belly soup and a variety of curries and satays.

What's next: Bounsanga will leave Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda in May.