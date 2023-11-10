Share on email (opens in new window)

Heirloom, the Warehouse District coffee shop known for its tea and saké service, is adding a dinner menu.

Driving the news: The business recruited Joshua Young, the former head chef at the now-closed Humble Pie, to lead its kitchen and begins serving dinner on Friday.

Details: Its dinner menu builds off Heirloom's Asian aesthetics, focusing on ingredients and flavors used in Laotian, Taiwanese and Japanese cuisine, Thai Phommavong, general manager for Heirloom, said in a release.

Location: 219 S. West St. in the Dillon building.

Dinner Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, from 5-9pm.