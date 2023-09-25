Share on email (opens in new window)

Humble Pie is closing after 33 years of serving up food and drinks in Raleigh's Warehouse District.

Driving the news: The restaurant announced on Instagram Sunday night that its last dining service will be this Saturday, Sept. 30.

Why it matters: Humble Pie was a popular fixture of downtown long before the area's culinary reputation took off.

It helped launch the careers of many chefs, including Ashley Christensen, who went on to open multiple restaurants and win a James Beard award.

What they're saying: In its closing note, the restaurant hinted at what's next for its current space, which is known for its large patio.