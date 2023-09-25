25 mins ago - News
Raleigh's Humble Pie closing after more than three decades serving food
Humble Pie is closing after 33 years of serving up food and drinks in Raleigh's Warehouse District.
Driving the news: The restaurant announced on Instagram Sunday night that its last dining service will be this Saturday, Sept. 30.
Why it matters: Humble Pie was a popular fixture of downtown long before the area's culinary reputation took off.
- It helped launch the careers of many chefs, including Ashley Christensen, who went on to open multiple restaurants and win a James Beard award.
What they're saying: In its closing note, the restaurant hinted at what's next for its current space, which is known for its large patio.
- "A new, local business will be setting their roots here in the coming months and we sincerely hope they thrive because of the same support you showed us. We look forward to sitting with y'all on the other side of the bar," the post said.
