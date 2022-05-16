Local limelight with Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen

Award-winning Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen, owner of Beasley's Chicken + Honey; Death and Taxes; and Poole's, chatted with Axios for our recurring series "Local Limelight."

🦪 Favorite Triangle restaurant: St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar

📨First thing she reads in the morning: Email, then she pops on Instagram to see what people are cooking.

Christensen tries to make a "soft entrance into the day" by not reading too much news, but she listens to NPR when she gets in her car.

📖 Currently reading: "Broken Horses: A Memoir," by Brandi Carlile

🚙Favorite long-weekend spot: Anywhere on the coast.

⛱Favorite beach: Wrightsville

🐶 Family pets: Pitbull lab mix named Billie, blue heeler mix named Riley. "They make life very joyous," she said.

🐺How she ended up in Raleigh: Moved here one day after her 18th birthday, with a full scholarship to N.C. State.

🎓 What she's looking forward to: Getting back into international travel.

🍳 How she unplugs: Surprise! It’s cooking, especially with in-season foods.