Your guide to Election Day 2023 in the Triangle

Much of the Triangle has the opportunity today to choose local elected officials who will determine our cities' futures.

Driving the news: Some voters in the following municipalities within Wake, Orange or Durham counties will cast a ballot for the following elections:

Angier (Two commissioner seats, mayor)

Apex (Two council seats, mayor)

Cary (One council seat, in District D)

Carrboro (Three council seats, mayor)

Chapel Hill (Four council seats, mayor)

Durham (Three council seats, mayor)

Fuquay-Varina (Four commissioner seats, mayor, Parks and Recreation Bond)

Garner (Three council seats, mayor)

Hillsborough (Three commissioner seats, mayor)

Holly Springs (Three council seats, Parks and Recreation Bond)

Knightdale (Two council seats, mayor)

Mebane (Two council seats, mayor)

Morrisville (Three council seats)

Rolesville (Two commissioner seats, mayor)

Wake Forest (Three commissioner seats)

Wendell (Two commissioner seats, mayor, bonds for parks and recreation facilities and transportation)

Zebulon (Three commissioner seats)

Of note: Four seats are also up for grabs on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education.

Be smart: To find out what races you're eligible to vote in, search your voter registration on the State Board of Elections website (under "Your Jurisdictions") and view a sample ballot (Under "Your Sample Ballot").

You can find your Election Day voting site under "Your Voting Locations."

Polls are open from 6:30am to 7:30pm. As long as you're in line by 7:30pm, you can vote.

What's new: Voter ID is now required to vote. Check this list for what types of Photo IDs are acceptable.