When Don Waddell moved to the Triangle in the summer of 2014 to join the Carolina Hurricanes, the team was firmly in the doldrums.

There was no success on the ice, a low of just 4,000 season tickets sold and a lack of interest from the community.

Fast forward to today, and the Canes have become one of the league's most successful teams during his tenure as general manager and has more than 14,000 season ticket holders.

Axios spoke with Waddell over the phone from his office in PNC Arena for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.

🗞️ First read in the morning: I am an early-morning person and get to PNC Arena by 5am. I work out and when I come to my desk I read the Wall Street Journal and see what's going on in the business world before my day really gets going.

🥩 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: The Angus Barn does a tremendous job. A lot of our players visit there also.

⚾ What the Triangle is missing: Major League Baseball and attracting more companies to the area.

🗣️ What he tells new players about the Triangle: I tell them to talk to players like Jordan Staal, Justin Williams or Cam Ward who have been here most of their career.

I always hear the same thing: That we have great Southern hospitality, great restaurants, great schools and you can go to dinner at night without being bombarded by autograph seekers.

💻 How he unwinds at the end of the day: I try to make an appearance at every show that's at PNC Arena, whether that's N.C. State basketball or a concert.

But if it's a night we don't play a game, I might watch a game on TV or spend time on the internet just seeing what's going on out there.

🎸 What he's looking forward to: The Eagles coming to PNC.

🚶 Favorite NHL city to visit: I'm a walker, so New York City is a great walking city. The same in Washington, D.C.