Mid Bloom Coffee, a new artisanal coffee bar, is now serving drinks and pastries from inside of the Common Market in Durham.

Driving the news: It's the first business to use the Common Market, which opened last month near Durham's Ninth Street, as a launching pad — something owner Graham Worth said he wants the Common Market to become.

Details: Mid Bloom is the brainchild of Casey Lunceford Blivin, and the shop is using Joe Van Gogh beans for its drinks.