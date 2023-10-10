1 hour ago - News
Mid Bloom Coffee opens in Durham's Common Market
Mid Bloom Coffee, a new artisanal coffee bar, is now serving drinks and pastries from inside of the Common Market in Durham.
Driving the news: It's the first business to use the Common Market, which opened last month near Durham's Ninth Street, as a launching pad — something owner Graham Worth said he wants the Common Market to become.
Details: Mid Bloom is the brainchild of Casey Lunceford Blivin, and the shop is using Joe Van Gogh beans for its drinks.
- The menu will feature a rotating cast of seasonal selections, which at the moment include a blue matcha latte, a maple cinnamon latte and a blueberry lavender cold brew.
