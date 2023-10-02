Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Note: Medians include Veterans Health Administration and Department of Defense hospital data; Chart: Jacque Schrag and Alice Feng/Axios

Emergency room visits in North Carolina last an average of two hours and 54 minutes.

That's based on a 12-month average ending in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data.

Why it matters: Time spent in the ER is a key metric for tracking hospital performance.

Increasing ER visit times indicate that a hospital may be understaffed relative to a community's needs — including mental health needs — or is facing other issues, according to the federal agency that tracks the numbers.

By the numbers: The median visit time in North Carolina is up from two hours, 44 minutes in 2021 (a pandemic year) and two hours, 29 minutes in 2014.

And it's longer than the nationwide median of two hours, 40 minutes spent in emergency rooms in 2022.

Of note: This data captures the length of patients' entire ER visits, not just the time spent waiting to be first seen.

The big picture: The steady increase comes as hospitals face a staffing crisis. North Carolina also lacks sufficient mental health providers and treatment programs for the surging youth mental health crisis — though the state hopes to open a new children's hospital in the Triangle.

Parents with nowhere to turn are taking their teens to emergency rooms for help. The adolescents often end up staying in the hospitals for days while waiting for a bed in an inpatient facility, as NC Health News reported.

Youth mental health-related ER visits approximately doubled between 2011 and 2020, per a May report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

What they're saying: Mary Martin, interim president and chief operating officer at Duke University Hospital, told Axios that hospitals across the country are seeing increasing wait times.