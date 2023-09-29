1 hour ago - News
N.C.'s new budget paves the way for a $2 billion children's hospital
The Triangle will get a new children's hospital in the next decade, thanks to $320 million of dedicated funding in the new state budget for UNC Health to build one.
Driving the news: UNC Health said the standalone hospital would cost roughly $2 billion to build, provide medical and behavioral health care for children and adolescents and create thousands of jobs.
- The state hopes to open the hospital in the next eight to 10 years.
Yes, but: To reach that deadline, UNC Health will need to raise significant amounts of money via a philanthropic campaign and find property in the region that can handle such a project.
- The campus would need to be at least 50 to 70 acres in size and in a highly visible location in the Triangle, UNC Health spokesperson Alan Wolf told Axios.
