The Triangle will get a new children's hospital in the next decade, thanks to $320 million of dedicated funding in the new state budget for UNC Health to build one.

Driving the news: UNC Health said the standalone hospital would cost roughly $2 billion to build, provide medical and behavioral health care for children and adolescents and create thousands of jobs.

The state hopes to open the hospital in the next eight to 10 years.

Yes, but: To reach that deadline, UNC Health will need to raise significant amounts of money via a philanthropic campaign and find property in the region that can handle such a project.