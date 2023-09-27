N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger said the state could have new voting maps next month. Photo illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios. Photo: Robert Willett/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

New voting maps for the state's Congressional representation and for the General Assembly are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Driving the news: A public hearing on redistricting will be held Wednesday at 4pm in Raleigh, with members of the public being given a chance to speak.

Why it matters: The new maps could determine the balance of power — notably how much of an advantage Republicans will hold — in both the state's Congressional delegation and in the state legislature.

Earlier this year, Republican leaders got a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled it has no authority to strike down political districts drawn by the legislature, even in cases of political gerrymandering, Axios previously reported.

Of note: The recently passed state budget added a provision that exempts the legislature from having to produce public records related to the redistricting process.

The big picture: Redistricting in North Carolina and Democrat-controlled New York could, in part, determine who controls the U.S. House after the 2024 election, NPR reported.