N.C. Supreme Court rules it can't weigh in on partisan gerrymandering

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore talks to reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court after he attended oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case on December 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

North Carolina's Republican-controlled Supreme Court on Friday reversed three major voting rights decisions made by the court in recent years — including ruling that it had no role in judging partisan gerrymanders of political districts.

Why it matters: The decision from the court, which flipped from Democratic to Republican control last year, will give the GOP-controlled General Assembly more latitude to draw Republican-friendly districts for state and congressional races.

Flashback: In 2022, the N.C. Supreme Court struck down congressional and General Assembly maps that state Republicans had drawn, ruling that the maps were so partisan that they violated several of the state constitution's provisions.

Republicans were then forced to draw new maps for last year's elections.

What they're saying: "Our constitution expressly assigns the redistricting authority to the General Assembly subject to explicit limitations in the text," Chief Justice Paul Newby wrote.

"Those limitations do not address partisan gerrymandering."

The big picture: The court also reversed previous decisions that struck down a 2018 voter ID law as racially discriminatory and restored voting rights for convicted felons who were out of prison but still under state supervision.

What's next: The decision on redistricting could affect a case going before the U.S. Supreme Court, NPR reported.

The redistricting case, known as Moore v. Harper, has already been heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the N.C. Supreme Court's decision could lead to it being thrown out before the country's highest court rules on it.

Read the ruling: