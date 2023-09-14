Flowers left along the route of the Raleigh Christmas Parade last November. Photo: Axios

The city of Raleigh said Thursday it is denying a special event permit for this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade — an annual tradition going back more than 70 years.

Last year, Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old girl dancing in the parade, died after being struck by an out-of-control truck.

Driving the news: The parade had been scheduled for Nov. 18, according to Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, the organizer.

The city said it's working with partners to plan alternative events and activities in its place.

What they're saying: Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said denying the permit was a difficult decision to make and that she hopes the tradition can be resumed next year.

"It was done out of respect for Hailey Brooks', who was tragically killed last year, and her family," she said in a statement. And with pending lawsuits and state legislation regarding parades, we felt this decision was best for the community."

"Our goal is to work with partners on events that celebrate the upcoming holidays, and ensure that we have appropriate rules and precautions in place for 2024, when we hope to continue this wonderful Raleigh tradition."

In response, the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association said it was "deeply saddened" by the decision.

"Our association has spent countless hours working to plan a parade that would be like one never seen before, one that would bring the community back together, provide a space for unity, one of healing and one where the community will be provided a safe environment," Jennifer Martin, the executive director of the association, said in a statement.

"The Association stands ready, willing and able to continue this tradition as soon as the City of Raleigh allows it to return."

Earlier this year, the Brooks family pushed for a new bill in the N.C. legislature to require parade organizers to inspect vehicles used in the parade and drivers to be at least 25 years old.