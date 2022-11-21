Flowers left along the route of the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Photo: Axios

Raleigh is once again trying to make sense of a terrible tragedy, after a young dancer performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade died Saturday.

The parade is typically one of the city's merriest public events, ushering in the holiday season. Instead, Saturday's accident now hangs heavy over the city just a few days before Thanksgiving.

What happened: An 11-year-old girl and member of the CC & Company Dance Complex was killed by an out-of-control pickup truck that was towing a parade float. The truck rolled slowly at least a block and a half through the parade route before multiple people jumped in front to stop it.

The incident played out in the most public of spaces. Videos, which are hard to watch, show the truck blaring its horn as people desperately try to warn members of a dance troupe to get out of the way.

Data: Axios research, Raleigh Police Department; Map: Axios Visuals

Raleigh Police said they've charged the driver, 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

Just a little more than a month after a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, a sense of shock spread across the city again, and state and city leaders are again forced to shepherd a grieving community through yet another nightmare.

"Please reach out and check on each other," CC & Company wrote on their Facebook page. "Please pray for our dance families, especially for those directly affected … (O)ur hearts are broken and we must find ways to help each other through this."

Go deeper: WRAL has more details from the scene here