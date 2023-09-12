Wake County is losing its tree canopy

Wake County lost more than 11,000 acres of tree canopy over the course of a decade, according to a Wake County report.

That's more than double the size of William B. Umstead State Park.

Driving the news: As people continue to flock to our county, more homes and apartments have been built to accommodate new residents, shrinking tree canopy by close to 4% between 2010 and 2020, the report found.

Some areas, however, lost even more than that, NC Newsline reports.

Why it matters: Areas with less tree cover can become significantly hotter than other nearby parts of the city, also called the urban heat island effect.

Tree canopy can also help mitigate soil erosion and other negative impacts of stormwater. Trees themselves absorb carbon dioxide and improve air quality, the report notes.

What's next: Researchers identified more than 400,000 places in Wake County where trees could be planted, which could add 82,000 acres of coverage.