1 hour ago - News
Wake County is losing its tree canopy
Wake County lost more than 11,000 acres of tree canopy over the course of a decade, according to a Wake County report.
- That's more than double the size of William B. Umstead State Park.
Driving the news: As people continue to flock to our county, more homes and apartments have been built to accommodate new residents, shrinking tree canopy by close to 4% between 2010 and 2020, the report found.
- Some areas, however, lost even more than that, NC Newsline reports.
Why it matters: Areas with less tree cover can become significantly hotter than other nearby parts of the city, also called the urban heat island effect.
- Tree canopy can also help mitigate soil erosion and other negative impacts of stormwater. Trees themselves absorb carbon dioxide and improve air quality, the report notes.
What's next: Researchers identified more than 400,000 places in Wake County where trees could be planted, which could add 82,000 acres of coverage.
