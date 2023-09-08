The idea of lab-grown meat, which includes cultivating real animal meat from cells rather than slaughter, has captured the attention of investors around the world in recent years.

Some of that money is now finding its way to a small lab in West Raleigh that is attempting to create collagen proteins without killing animals.

Driving the news: Raleigh-based startup Jellatech raised $3.5 million from investors last month, as part of a seed round to scale up the company's capabilities.

Founded in 2020 by the Danish entrepreneur Stephanie Michelsen — who moved to Raleigh from the Bay Area to start the company — Jellatech has already cultivated small amounts of bovine and porcine collagen from cells and is now attempting to make cell-grown collagen that is bio-identical to human collagen.

Why it matters: Collagen, a protein that strengthens skin, bones and cartilage, is a key ingredient for several large industries.

It's the building block of gelatin used in food production and medicine, from gummy bears to pharmaceutical manufacturing and cosmetics.

The big picture: Michelsen says if her company is successful it could help cut down on the reliance on animal agriculture, which is a large generator of greenhouse gas emissions.

Once it's able to produce them at a larger scale, Jellatech could sell its complex proteins to other businesses that need them in the production process.

It would likely target selling to companies working in research and development first rather than food or medicine as it works through the regulatory process.

What's next: Jellatech plans to use its most recent investment to grow its team of scientists and continue to add larger bioreactors where it grows its cell-cultivated collagen.

Michelsen said she wants to add several positions to the seven-person team. They're currently looking for larger lab space around Research Triangle Park.

Zoom in: Jellatech is not the only Triangle startup making waves in the cell-grown protein space.