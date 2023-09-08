Meet the Raleigh startup trying to create cell-based gelatin
The idea of lab-grown meat, which includes cultivating real animal meat from cells rather than slaughter, has captured the attention of investors around the world in recent years.
- Some of that money is now finding its way to a small lab in West Raleigh that is attempting to create collagen proteins without killing animals.
Driving the news: Raleigh-based startup Jellatech raised $3.5 million from investors last month, as part of a seed round to scale up the company's capabilities.
- Founded in 2020 by the Danish entrepreneur Stephanie Michelsen — who moved to Raleigh from the Bay Area to start the company — Jellatech has already cultivated small amounts of bovine and porcine collagen from cells and is now attempting to make cell-grown collagen that is bio-identical to human collagen.
Why it matters: Collagen, a protein that strengthens skin, bones and cartilage, is a key ingredient for several large industries.
- It's the building block of gelatin used in food production and medicine, from gummy bears to pharmaceutical manufacturing and cosmetics.
The big picture: Michelsen says if her company is successful it could help cut down on the reliance on animal agriculture, which is a large generator of greenhouse gas emissions.
- Once it's able to produce them at a larger scale, Jellatech could sell its complex proteins to other businesses that need them in the production process.
- It would likely target selling to companies working in research and development first rather than food or medicine as it works through the regulatory process.
What's next: Jellatech plans to use its most recent investment to grow its team of scientists and continue to add larger bioreactors where it grows its cell-cultivated collagen.
- Michelsen said she wants to add several positions to the seven-person team. They're currently looking for larger lab space around Research Triangle Park.
Zoom in: Jellatech is not the only Triangle startup making waves in the cell-grown protein space.
- Durham-based Biomilq is trying to create lab-grown breast milk that matches the nutritional value of human breast milk. It raised $21 million from investors in 2021.
