The city of Raleigh wants to increase security at its downtown transit center. Photo: Visit Raleigh

City leaders are increasingly concerned about crime levels in downtown Raleigh and are trying to find new solutions to help the area recover from the pandemic.

The latest idea under consideration: Adding private security forces around the downtown transit center near Moore Square to help supplement the Raleigh Police Department.

Why it matters: The push for more patrols comes as residents and businesses continue to voice frustrations over crime in areas like the transit center and Glenwood South, a popular nightlife destination.

In recent days, David Millette, the general manager of Midwood Smokehouse, died after being assaulted on Glenwood South and another person was hospitalized after being stabbed at the transportation center.

Already, patrols of Raleigh Police have been increased on Glenwood South.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, members of the city council voiced concerns about downtown crime, with council members Jane Harrison and Corey Branch calling for monthly reports from RPD on crime in Glenwood South, Fayetteville and South Wilmington streets and the transit center.

"I think it's important that we have some monthly reports on crime statistics for downtown so that we can track metrics … so that we better understand what we're doing," Harrison said.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance, the nonprofit organization that helps manage downtown, originally pushed the idea of adding private contractors, noting many cities use them, including Charlotte and Minneapolis.

Between the lines: Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin pointed to the 93 vacancies on RPD's nearly 800-person force as a reason the city is looking to use a private contractor in the area.

She noted that while the city has hired dozens of officers in recent months and increased pay by 10% over the past two budgets, Raleigh still struggles with neighboring cities, like Cary or Wake Forest, recruiting away its officers for better pay.

What they're saying: "We're aware of this and doing our best" to improve police staffing, Baldwin said. "But having eyes on the street to supplement that wouldn't be a bad thing either."

Bill King, the CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, said the goal is to prevent downtown and its transit system from developing a negative reputation.

"It is still a safe downtown," he told Axios. "We've got a couple of challenging areas … but by and large, it's still a very safe downtown."

Additionally, Raleigh is looking at improving lighting in parts of downtown, adding more bicycle cops to increase mobility and increasing the street cleaning schedule on Wilmington Street.

The city is also focusing on bringing more events downtown to increase foot traffic.

"We need more people on the streets," Baldwin said. "That always makes people feel safer."

What's next: The hope is that the city could find a contractor by the end of the month.