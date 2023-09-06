Share on email (opens in new window)

Downtown Raleigh has a new dining option for workers and late-night eaters.

Driving the news: Chido Taco, a popular Raleigh taqueria that is in expansion mode, opened late last month at 555 Fayetteville Street, in the former Living Kitchen space.

Chido also has locations off Wake Forest Road in Raleigh and Southeast Cary Parkway in Cary.

Why it matters: Fayetteville Street, often considered downtown's main street, has been a source of concern for city leaders, as it's struggled to recover from the pandemic.

The area has historically been reliant on office workers, and remote work has taken its toll on restaurants and retailers.

Yes, but: The arrival of Chido is a welcome shot in the arm — especially as it plans to serve the workers at lunch and the nighttime crowd.

Its bar will take part in downtown's Social District, and is open until 10pm Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Nearby, the Green Monkey bar and gift shop has also opened its doors.