Data: City of Raleigh; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Raleigh's social district now spans several more blocks of downtown.

Driving the news: As of yesterday, downtown visitors can carry beverages to Nash Square, Morgan Street Food Hall and other parts of the Warehouse District.

The original district was contained to Fayetteville Street, stretching from the historic City Market District to Union Station.

Flashback: The city's social district went into effect for the first time just a year ago, allowing restaurant and bar-goers to carry specially marked open containers on the streets of downtown.

Why it matters: The goal of the project was to increase foot traffic and reinvigorate parts of downtown, which has seen one of the slowest recoveries from the pandemic in the country.

Details: Between 10am and 10pm, participating businesses can distribute branded to-go drinks that can be carried along designated city streets and into non-ABC businesses where they're permitted.