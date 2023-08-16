33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Raleigh's social district expands to include the popular Warehouse District

Lucille Sherman
Data: City of Raleigh; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Raleigh's social district now spans several more blocks of downtown.

Driving the news: As of yesterday, downtown visitors can carry beverages to Nash Square, Morgan Street Food Hall and other parts of the Warehouse District.

  • The original district was contained to Fayetteville Street, stretching from the historic City Market District to Union Station.

Flashback: The city's social district went into effect for the first time just a year ago, allowing restaurant and bar-goers to carry specially marked open containers on the streets of downtown.

Why it matters: The goal of the project was to increase foot traffic and reinvigorate parts of downtown, which has seen one of the slowest recoveries from the pandemic in the country.

Details: Between 10am and 10pm, participating businesses can distribute branded to-go drinks that can be carried along designated city streets and into non-ABC businesses where they're permitted.

  • Patrons cannot bring their own alcoholic beverages to the district.
