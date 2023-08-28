2 hours ago - News
Teacher vacancies are still an issue in the Triangle
Vacancies are still an issue throughout the Triangle.
Driving the news: The Wake County Public School System reported having 294 teacher vacancies the week before classes start.
- That's 107 fewer vacancies from last year but still means the state's largest school system will be turning to substitute teachers to lead many classrooms.
- Durham Public Schools' vacancies have also dropped to start this year, with 110 before the school year compared to 250 last year, CBS17 reported.
Why it matters: School systems throughout the state are struggling with vacancies, and teacher quit rates were especially high coming out of the pandemic.
State of play: There's not just a shortage of teachers in the Triangle.
- Wake County has 117 instructional assistant vacancies.
- The county also has 17 bus routes without a driver, too, potentially affecting 2,000 students, ABC11 reported.
