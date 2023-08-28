Teacher vacancies are still an issue in the Triangle

Share on email (opens in new window)

Vacancies are still an issue throughout the Triangle.

Driving the news: The Wake County Public School System reported having 294 teacher vacancies the week before classes start.

That's 107 fewer vacancies from last year but still means the state's largest school system will be turning to substitute teachers to lead many classrooms.

Durham Public Schools' vacancies have also dropped to start this year, with 110 before the school year compared to 250 last year, CBS17 reported.

Why it matters: School systems throughout the state are struggling with vacancies, and teacher quit rates were especially high coming out of the pandemic.

State of play: There's not just a shortage of teachers in the Triangle.