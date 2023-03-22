North Carolina sees increasing uptick in teachers quitting
North Carolina saw a nearly 16% spike in teachers quitting between this school year and last — a higher rate than seven other states, an analysis by Chalkbeat found.
Why it matters: That amounts to thousands of teachers leaving North Carolina schools as the state tries to make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic.
The big picture: Among all eight states where data was available, turnover was at its highest point in the last five years, the outlet reported.
- Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington were all included in the analysis.
By the numbers: Nearly 5,500 more teachers left between September 2021 and September 2022, compared to that same period in 2019 and 2020, a report released in February by the Education Policy Initiative at Carolina found.
- Around 6% of teachers and 7% of principals left their roles in the 2021-2022 school year.
And vacancies increased by 50% between the first day of this school year compared to the same time in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a state report also released in February.
