North Carolina saw a nearly 16% spike in teachers quitting between this school year and last — a higher rate than seven other states, an analysis by Chalkbeat found.

Why it matters: That amounts to thousands of teachers leaving North Carolina schools as the state tries to make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic.

The big picture: Among all eight states where data was available, turnover was at its highest point in the last five years, the outlet reported.

Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington were all included in the analysis.

By the numbers: Nearly 5,500 more teachers left between September 2021 and September 2022, compared to that same period in 2019 and 2020, a report released in February by the Education Policy Initiative at Carolina found.

Around 6% of teachers and 7% of principals left their roles in the 2021-2022 school year.

And vacancies increased by 50% between the first day of this school year compared to the same time in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a state report also released in February.